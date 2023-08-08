Manhunt underway for murder suspect in Hall County

Multiple agencies are searching for a murder suspect who is believed to be on the run in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said state and local officials are searching for Keegan Phillips, 23.

Deputies said Phillips is wanted on murder charges for a homicide that happened recently in Rabun County.

A Gillsville resident spotted Phillips in Hall County and notified local authorities.

There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence, including members of the GBI, in Gillsville as the search continues.

Deputies described Phillips as 5′8″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He has visible scars on his neck and face and believed to be wearing black shorts and a gray T-shirt. Officers said they expect that he will appear “disheveled and dirty.”

Deputies did not say who Phillips is suspected of murdering or his motive.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.