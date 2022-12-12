Multi-agency task force monitors crime near where DeLand man was shot, killed

A man was found dead overnight on Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they received a call to Chipola Avenue around 1:55 a.m. and found the victim, identified as Korey Woulard, 29, lying on the road.

Investigators said a DeLand police officer performed CPR but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Read: Detectives search for suspect after deadly shooting in DeLand, sheriff’s office says

A small memorial now marks the spot where Woulard was found shot to death.

“I saw a bicycle and a body in the road out in front of my house,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor had heard the gunfire and called 911 for help. He did not know the victim but asked to remain anonymous because he gave information to the sheriff’s office.

“While I was calling 911, I actually saw the police officers pull up,” he said. “When they first pulled up, (I) witnessed them trying to revive the individual.”

Woulard lived in the DeLand area without a permanent address, deputies said.

Read: Former UCF football player Jake Hescock dies, family says

This shooting was close to the area that officers in a task force are monitoring.

This is a multi-agency effort that Channel 9 has reported on for several times over the past few weeks. The effort puts more officers on the street.

Just last month, DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger announced a joint task force between the DeLand Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Read: Volusia deputies, task force arrest two teens involved in recent DeLand shooting

It comes after a wave of recent shootings in the Spring Hill part of the city.

The chief promised people they would notice a heavy police presence around problem areas in DeLand.

“My message to them is ‘turn yourself in, turn yourself in,’ because we are coming,” Umberger said.

Read: Volusia County task force arrests convicted felon, takes more guns off the streets

Story continues

Residents said it’s a relief to have the task force and they look forward to the day they no longer have to live in fear.

“We do have video out here, not just on my property, but on other property as well,” the neighbor said. “So anybody wanting to do crimes out here, all the cops have to do is ask us and we turn them over.”

Detectives are continuing to look for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office major case unit at 386-254-1535 or submit an anonymous tip at 888-277-TIPS.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.