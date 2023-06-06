Multi-agency traffic detail in Trotwood Tuesday aims to increase safety, reduce crime

A multi-agency traffic detail will take place in Trotwood Tuesday.

The detail will take place on U.S. Route 35 and State Route 49 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The detail includes officers from Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Trotwood Police Department.

The aim of the collaborative effort is to reduce crashes and suppress crime on roadways, according to a media release.