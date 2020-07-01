Multi-Billion Dollar Fund Complex Selects Herald Investment Marketing as their Preferred Provider

CHADDS FORD, Pa., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herald Investment Marketing ("HIM") is pleased to announce that it has recently been selected as the Preferred Provider of Principal Underwriter/ Distributor services for a Multi-Billion Dollar Fund Complex. Since its establishment on May 22, 2017, HIM has continued to experience excellent growth, year over year. HIM President, Patrick Chism credits this growth to HIM's "White Glove Service with a Blue-Collar Work Ethic." Patrick also says that "It is great to see Herald's exponential growth since it was formed 3 years ago. I believe this is due to the responsive service and hard work that is put into everything we do. HIM's personnel really make all the difference."

HIM is a trusted provider with multi-disciplined capabilities, knowledge, and substantial Broker-Dealer and Investment Management experience and puts their Broker-Dealer Clients in touch with the latest in the industry's trends and methodologies. The institutional knowledge of HIM's combined staff of Legal and Broker-Dealer professionals give Clients the confidence that an independent, experienced firm is working on its behalf, knowledgeable about FINRA and other relevant regulatory requirements.

Providing complementary services, our sister company, Vigilant Compliance, LLC ("Vigilant") is one of the largest outsourced compliance firms in the US. Vigilant is a full-service Compliance and Consulting Firm servicing the regulatory needs of a diversified range of investment management clients. Since 2004, Vigilant has been a leader among regulatory compliance consulting firms; uniting regulatory compliance, and financial professionals. Vigilant is currently servicing Multi-Billion-dollar Funds and Advisers. Vigilant's clients include Investment Advisers, Mutual Funds, ETFs, Broker-Dealers, Private Equity Firms, and BDC's. Vigilant offers high-quality investment management, regulatory, and compliance services by providing its clients with customized solutions that fits their business model and unique needs.

Vigilant's core values and work ethic are also demonstrated through Herald Investment Marketing, which evidently has been a key factor in both of their successes. Vigilant President and CEO Salvatore Faia, JD, CPA, CFE, states that "Professional excellence and service are our hallmarks."

To learn more about how Herald or Vigilant can help you, contact us today!

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multi-billion-dollar-fund-complex-selects-herald-investment-marketing-as-their-preferred-provider-301086868.html

SOURCE Herald Investment Marketing