Multi-Billion Malaysian Scandal Could See Goldman Sachs’ Top Executives Lose $40 Million in Pay Backs

Goldman Sachs will cut back its top executives’ compensations depending on the consequence of investigation into the bank’s role in a multibillion-dollar Malaysian fund scandal.

In a regulatory filing, Goldman announced that its board could reduce or forfeit the stock-based awards granted to its tier-one executives in 2018. Such a scenario could affect former CEO and Chairman Lloyd Blankfein and current CEO David Soloman. While Blankfein was guaranteed to receive $18.5 million in annual variable compensation, which included $14.245 million in the form of restricted stock units (RSU), Soloman was promised circa $15.4 million in RSU as a part of his 2018’s compensation of $21.1 million.

1MDB Bribery Scandal

As covered by CCN earlier, the scandal centers on a Malaysian state investment fund called 1Malaysia Development Berhad. It was set up by the former prime minister Najib Razak for the country’s economic development after he assumed office in 2019. Goldman raised $6.5 billion in bonds for 1MDB in 2012 and 2013.

However, the fund came under a global regulatory spotlight after the Securities Commission Malaysia accused it of stealing $2.7 billion. Last year, the US Justice Department said that the total losses reached as high as $4.5 billion, adding that Goldman Sachs misused half of the money to pay for fine art and jewellery, and to pay bribes and kickbacks.

