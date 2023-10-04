Multi-car crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in west Phoenix

A fatal collision involving three cars near 69th Avenue and Thomas Road left one dead and two others injured on Tuesday evening, according to Phoenix police.

Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 6:20 p.m. and found several injured adults. According to the police, an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other adults were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives responded to the scene and started an investigation into what caused the crash. The area was shut down for an extended period as the scene investigation was completed, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman dies in multi-car crash in west Phoenix