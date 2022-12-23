Multi-Chem Limited (SGX:AWZ) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

Multi-Chem (SGX:AWZ) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.7%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Multi-Chem's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Multi-Chem is:

18% = S$24m ÷ S$136m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.18.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Multi-Chem's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Multi-Chem seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Multi-Chem was able to see an impressive net income growth of 25% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Multi-Chem's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.1%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Multi-Chem is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Multi-Chem Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Multi-Chem has a three-year median payout ratio of 40% (where it is retaining 60% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Multi-Chem is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Multi-Chem has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Multi-Chem's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Multi-Chem visit our risks dashboard for free.

