Multi-Chem (SGX:AWZ) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Multi-Chem (SGX:AWZ) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Multi-Chem, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = S$28m ÷ (S$322m - S$172m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Multi-Chem has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.0% generated by the Electronic industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Multi-Chem

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Multi-Chem's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Multi-Chem, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Multi-Chem. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 41%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Another thing to note, Multi-Chem has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 53%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Multi-Chem's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Multi-Chem is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 170% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Multi-Chem, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Worcester losing businesses, new and old

    Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester.

  • Businesses and economic development agencies tackle the worker shortage in the Milwaukee suburbs

    "It's a candidate-driven market right now," said JP Garcia of Express Employment Professionals. "People walk in the door and leave with a job."

  • This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett (or one of his lieutenants) added 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) to the Berkshire portfolio, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • Collapse of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Continues

    The sky is not clearing up for Carvana. On the contrary, big clouds continue to gather over the company which was one of the big winners of the covid-19 pandemic, with a massive growth. Since announcing its quarterly results on Nov. 3, Carvana shares have lost 44% of their value and are currently trading at $8.06 versus $14.35 on that day.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. Here are 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • FTX's bankruptcy filings show the situation is much worse than anyone thought. From a million creditors to a stunning lack of oversight, here are the craziest details.

    As a slew of bizarre details emerge from the filings, Sam Bankman-Fried has said his biggest regret is filing for bankruptcy in the first place.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have given their investors lots to be thankful for over the years. The average dividend stock has outpaced the S&P 500 since 1973 (a 9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Marc Rapport (Agree Realty): Agree Realty leases buildings and land to stores and shops.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Absolutely Loves Right Now

    Wall Street analysts can be -- and often are -- wrong. Generally speaking, analysts don't get overly excited about stocks with exceptionally high dividend yields. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that Wall Street absolutely loves right now.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Could Hold for Years

    In such times, investors turn to dividend stocks because of the stabilizing impact they have on a portfolio. Over the past 50 years, 84% of the S&P 500's total return is a result of dividends and compounding. Data from Hartford Funds shows that, going all the way back to 1930, there has never been a single decade when dividend stocks in the index lost money.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Block (NYSE: SQ) is the company you may have known as Square, and it's also the company behind many of those white payment contraptions lots of small companies use when they let you pay with a credit card. Block encompasses more than that, though; the digital payment specialist is home to not only Square but also Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD. In Block's third quarter, the growth stock's revenue grew by more than 17% year over year, to $4.5 billion, with gross profit growing 38%.

  • 5 Stocks With the Potential to Rise 10 Times in Price

    Alliance Bernstein has been researching how to find these stocks, and found several in the tech sector with potential to be "ten-baggers."

  • Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders Sees Trouble Still Ahead. Where to Invest Now.

    The chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab recommends investors look beyond broad categories of value or growth. "This is time you want to look for great companies without putting blinders on."

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These innovative growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 38% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November

    To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...

  • 4 High-Yield Dividends to Buy Today

    High-dividend yields can power your portfolio for decades, though there are some dividends the market doesn't appreciate right now. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why Verizon (NYSE: VZ), EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) are top high-yield dividends today.

  • My Top FAANG Stock For 2023 -- and It Isn't Even Close

    Long-time investors are no doubt familiar with the fabled FAANG stocks, which have been some of the most disruptive and wealth-generating companies of the past 10 years: Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Google, which rebranded as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Every company on this list is the undisputed leader in its field.

  • Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?

    Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor manufactures integrated circuits based on designs provided by its clients, including the likes of Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Intel, and Nvidia. Taiwan Semiconductor has also suffered as a result of the geopolitical tensions surrounding China and Taiwan, and its stock had lost some 40% of its value before the company reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Lead the Next Bull Market

    Recent news related to the fallout of FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges, has once again launched cryptocurrency into the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Although investors might be in the depths of one of these corrections, there are three cryptocurrencies that are poised to lead crypto's next bull run: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC). Neil Patel (Bitcoin): If inflation has really peaked, and it starts to come down in the next few months, the Federal Reserve will do a victory lap with the knowledge that its aggressive interest rate hikes worked.

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% (or More) That Are Ideal for Passive Income

    Investing in dividend stocks is one of the easiest ways to generate passive income. Three companies with elite dividend track records are Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), and National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN). Add in their higher dividend yields of at least 3% -- roughly double the S&P 500's 1.6% dividend yield -- and they're ideal for those seeking to earn passive income.