Multi-Chem (SGX:AWZ) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Multi-Chem (SGX:AWZ) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Multi-Chem, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = S$28m ÷ (S$322m - S$172m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Multi-Chem has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.0% generated by the Electronic industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Multi-Chem's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Multi-Chem, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Multi-Chem. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 41%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Another thing to note, Multi-Chem has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 53%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Multi-Chem's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Multi-Chem is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 170% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Multi-Chem, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

