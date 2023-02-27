Multi-Chem's (SGX:AWZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Multi-Chem Limited's (SGX:AWZ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to SGD0.111 on 26th of May. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 9.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Multi-Chem's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. At the time of the last dividend payment, Multi-Chem was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 148% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

EPS is set to grow by 12.8% over the next year if recent trends continue. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 89% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.044, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.177. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Multi-Chem Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Multi-Chem has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Multi-Chem will make a great income stock. Strong earnings growth means Multi-Chem has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Multi-Chem that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

