This multi-cooker is pricey, but it’s got cool features you won’t find on any Instant Pot

At between $80 and $180, many people think Instant Pots are very expensive. They’re worth the cost, of course, but that’s a lot of money to spend on a multi-use cooker regardless of how great it is. Believe it or not, there’s actually a model out there that’s even more expensive — but as is the case with Instant Pots, it’s worth every penny. The Breville BPR700BSS Fast Slow Pro Multi Function Cooker costs well over $200, and for that sum you get 11 different cook settings. But you also get one of the most sturdy constructions we’ve ever tested, and a bunch of cool features like an LCD display that changes color to tell you what mode it’s in.
Here are the bullet points from the product page:
- Color changing LCD tells you when the cooker is pressurizing, cooking or releasing steam
- 3-Way Safety System/Safety locking lid, automatic hands-free steam release, safety valve
- 11 pressure cook settings plus a custom setting to suit your favorite recipes
- Keep Warm function turns on after cooking so food is ready to serve when you are
- Removable cooking bowl with PTFE and PFOA free ceramic coating
- Capacity : 6 quart (MAX), 1 quart (MIN).Dimensions:12.5 x 13.5 x 14 inches
