This multi-cooker is pricey, but it’s got cool features you won’t find on any Instant Pot

At between $80 and $180, many people think Instant Pots are very expensive. They’re worth the cost, of course, but that’s a lot of money to spend on a multi-use cooker regardless of how great it is. Believe it or not, there’s actually a model out there that’s even more expensive — but as is the case with Instant Pots, it’s worth every penny. The Breville BPR700BSS Fast Slow Pro Multi Function Cooker costs well over $200, and for that sum you get 11 different cook settings. But you also get one of the most sturdy constructions we’ve ever tested, and a bunch of cool features like an LCD display that changes color to tell you what mode it’s in.

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

Color changing LCD tells you when the cooker is pressurizing, cooking or releasing steam

3-Way Safety System/Safety locking lid, automatic hands-free steam release, safety valve

11 pressure cook settings plus a custom setting to suit your favorite recipes

Keep Warm function turns on after cooking so food is ready to serve when you are

Removable cooking bowl with PTFE and PFOA free ceramic coating

Capacity : 6 quart (MAX), 1 quart (MIN).Dimensions:12.5 x 13.5 x 14 inches

