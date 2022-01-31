Multi county car chase ends in Greenup

Jan. 31—Greenup, KY — On January 30, 2022, at approximately 5:29 P.M., The Kentucky State Police, Post 14 Ashland, was requested to assist the Louisa Police Department in regards to a vehicle they were in pursuit of that was involved in a home invasion in Johnson County.

As they were headed Northbound on US 23, Troopers were able to begin assisting Louisa PD at the U.S. 23 bridge, crossing over I-64. The pursuit continued through Ashland at which point Ashland Police Department attempted to deploy tire deflation devices but were unsuccessful.

As the vehicle entered Greenup County, Russell Police Department was able to deploy tire deflation devices and were successful.

Once entering Greenup County, Troopers took over the pursuit taking lead. While the vehicle continued to travel Northbound on U.S. 23, it then went into the wrong lane of travel at which point legal intervention was approved to place the vehicle out of service.

Once the vehicle was out of service, the two subjects later identified as Jarod Hall and a female juvenile passenger were ordered out of the vehicle. Both subjects failed to comply to exit the vehicle and Troopers began negotiations to resolve the situation peacefully.

After negotiating with the subjects for approximately three hours, Hall and the female juvenile exited the vehicle and were taking into custody without incident.

Hall was arrested and charged with Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), receiving stolen property $1,000 $10,000, wanton endangerment-1st degree, failure to appear and other traffic related offenses.

The female juvenile was charged with fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle) and TBUT or DIS AUTO $1000 $10,000 and transported to the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by Louisa Police Department, Ashland Police Department, Boyd County Sheriff's Department, Flatwoods Police Department, Russell Police Department Greenup County Sheriff's Department and Greenup EMS.

The case remains under investigation by Trooper King.