Multi-county chase ends in crash in Mecklenburg County, troopers say

A chase involving the North Carolina State Highway Patrol led to a crash in west Mecklenburg County Wednesday morning.

The crash ended around 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Sam Wilson Road.

Channel 9 crews observed a pickup truck being loaded onto a tow truck.

Troopers said the chase began in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. However, no injuries have been reported.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; we will update this story as information is released.

