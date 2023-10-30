Multi-county high-speed police chase ends in arrest

SAN FRANCISCO - A high-speed police chase spanning multiple counties ended in an arrest in Martinez Sunday evening, authorities said.

Authorities said the chase started around 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Filbert St. in San Francisco over reports of an assault. When they arrived they found the suspect, who fled from police, starting a chase.

During the chase the suspect allegedly threw an "unknown object" from the window towards the officers while speeding down Eight and Mission Streets. Residents are asked to avoid this area alongside the 1500 block of Jones Street in Nob Hill.

The San Francisco Standard reports the suspect threw a Molotov cocktail and set off pipe bombs.

Initial reports said a priest was assaulted but City Supervisor Aaron Peskin said the priest was "apparently not assaulted." The San Francisco Police Department says they cannot confirm an exact location or victim information.

The chase ended in Martinez after the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit and took the suspect into custody.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.