Multi-county police pursuit ends with crash in Montgomery County

Jul. 15—Walker County deputies say a driver will face numerous charges after leading officers on a pursuit down Interstate 45 in a stolen car.

The pursuit began at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 104 in southern Walker County and headed into Montgomery County before ending with the vehicle crashing into a police cruiser, according to a report from the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

Captain Tim Whitecotton with the Walker County Sheriff's Office said that 36-year-old John David Neighbors from Wortham was arrested from the pursuit. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail with outstanding warrants from multiple agencies.

Whitecotton noted that Walker County deputies ended their pursuit shortly after the chase entered Montgomery County. The 2013 Chevrolet Equinox had plates out of Nebraska and was reported stolen when deputies attempted to make the initial stop.