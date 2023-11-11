Multi-county vehicle chase leads to arrest of wanted criminal, according to police

A high-speed chase spanning multiple counties concluded with the successful apprehension of 35-year-old Bobby Gene Clemons after law enforcement engaged in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on November 3, according to police.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident unfolded in downtown Jacksonville when officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a report of a carjacking. The suspect, later identified as Bobby Gene Clemons, forcibly took control of the vehicle from the victim, initiating a pursuit that extended into Baker County.

As the suspect fled in a reportedly reckless manner, JSO officers pursued the stolen vehicle along Interstate 10, leading the pursuit into Baker County and subsequently into Columbia County. Deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) joined the effort and strategically deployed stop sticks, successfully flattening the tires of the fleeing vehicle.

Exiting I-10 onto US Highway 441, Clemons reportedly continued attempting to evade capture. However, Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies managed to bring the pursuit to an end by utilizing a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver.

The maneuver effectively stopped the suspect’s vehicle, allowing law enforcement to take Clemons into custody without further incident.

Bobby Gene Clemons already wanted in several other jurisdictions for similar offenses, now faces additional charges in Baker County. No deputies or officers were reported to be injured during the incident.

Clemons is expected to face legal proceedings in Baker County, where the charges against him will be addressed in connection with today’s multi-county pursuit and his alleged involvement in other criminal activities.

