Multi-day search for Appanoose County man accused of hitting a sheriff deputy ends in arrest
An Appanoose County man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly hit a deputy in the head on Saturday.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release Tuesday that David Boley, 37, was arrested after officers served a search warrant at a residence in Centerville.
Law enforcement had been searching for Boley for the past few days. On Saturday, Boley reportedly struck a law enforcement officer in the face after a family who lived on a property off Highway J-18 called 911 on him.
Boley faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including sexual abuse, child endangerment, giving drugs to a person under the age of 18 and assault.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Appanoose County, Iowa, man who hit officer arrested after search