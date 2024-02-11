Multi-jurisdiction search underway for man believed to be involved in four recent crimes

A manhunt is underway for a man who is believed to have been involved in four recent crimes, one of which left a man dead. The Memphis Police Department said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, they are searching for a Black male wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask and purple shoes.

MPD said that this morning, officers responded to a carjacking in the 3700 block of East Shelby Drive where a blue Nissan Maxima was taken.

"Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that this scene and four other recent crime scenes possibly involve the same suspect," MPD said in the post.

MPD said in the statement that preliminary information indicates the man is in a white Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plate number BPT-4410 that was taken during a carjacking in the 2700 block of South Perkins Road.

The police department also said there is a multi-jurisdictional manhunt by local, state and federal agencies working to locate him.

MPD advises anyone who sees the man or vehicle to call 911 immediately. If you have information regarding the crime scenes, please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis police search for man believed to be involved in four crimes