Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force has seized 41 guns, more than $7,000 since forming in 2020

May 5—LUMBERTON — Since the Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force was formed the group has seized multiple guns and more than $7,000 in currency, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.

The Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force has been in operation for nearly two years. The task force is comprised of the Lumberton, Red Springs, St. Pauls, Maxton, Pembroke, Rowland, Parkton, and Hope Mills police departments, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

"Since its formation, the task force has seized 41 firearms and $7,887 in currency," a statement on the HMPD Facebook page reads.

The task force was formed in 2020 to combat the gun and drug problem in Robeson County and has since expanded to the Hope Mills area. The task force also seeks to share manpower and resources to address police officer shortages and support agencies in small towns.

"Working together towards the common goal of addressing the gun and drug problem affecting the area and keeping our towns and citizens safe has been our driving force," said Hope Mills police chief Steve Dollinger, who previously served as St. Pauls chief of police when the task force was formed.

The success of the task force is "directly attributed to the hard work of its officers and the partnerships formed between task force agencies," Dollinger added.

Operations are held in two task force member areas each month, according to St. Pauls Chief of Police Mike Owens.

"Getting the guns off the street is the biggest thing," Owens said. "That's the biggest benefit we have."

The task force provides more resources to towns like St. Pauls which help the agencies provide enhanced protection to their residents, he said.

"It's just a great opportunity to be a part of it [the task force] not to only help our community, but to help other communities as well," he said.

Charges filed by task force officers since the task force's inception include 37carry concealed firearms; three discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle; 43 possession of drug paraphernalia; 61 possession of marijuana; 23 open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; 32 no insurance; 99 revoked driving; and several other charges.

