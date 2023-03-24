Multi-law enforcement agency child abuse investigation results in arrest of Ga. healthcare provider

A local healthcare provider was arrested as a part of a child abuse investigation involving several law enforcement agencies.

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston said on Feb. 24, deputies received reports of possible child abuse from a healthcare provider in Gordon County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When Gordon County began its investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had been under investigation by at least three different jurisdictions in northwest Georgia since 2015.

After interviewing witnesses and executing two search warrants, 31-year-old Faith Charity Hackney, aka Faith Wall, was arrested during a court proceeding.

It is unclear why Hackney was in court that day.

TRENDING STORIES:

At the time of Hackney’s arrest, Ralston said she violently resisted and had to be subdued by deputy sheriffs.

Ralston said the evidence uncovered by detectives suggests that this behavior had been happening for some time and that he believed Hackney could evade law enforcement by moving to different counties.

Ralston said during the investigation, three children under 16 were removed from a home and taken into Division of Family and Children Services custody.

Hackney was charged with child molestation, party-to-crime of incest, three counts of second-degree cruelty to children, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts of contributing to the deprivation of a minor, influencing a witness, and two counts of obstructing law enforcement officers.

Hackney remains in Gordon County Prison without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: