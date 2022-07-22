Multi-million bonds set on aggravated robbery suspects

Jul. 21—Bonds of over $1 million have been set against two Mexican Nationals accused of committing several aggravated robberies in the city.

Richard Vargas Ramirez, 17, and Kevin Alain Ramos Contreras, 20, are alleged to be part of a group that was arrested on Sunday for similar crimes, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Ramirez and Ramos were arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest on foot and engaging on organized criminal activity, police said.

At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, an officer noticed a black SUV Dodge Durango matched the description of a vehicle believed to have been involved in several robberies at the intersection of University Boulevard and Expressway 77/83, Sandoval said.

The officer ran a license plate check on the vehicle and was told the license plates on the vehicle were fake. As the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver of the Durango drove through a red light and fled from the area at a high speed, Sandoval said.

The vehicle refused to stop and drove to the 1700 block of Boca Chica Boulevard where it crashed with a tree, Sandoval said. Ramirez and Ramos Contreras jumped out of the car and tried to flee on foot, he said. Police caught up to the men and took them into custody, police said.

Once the men were identified, the officers were told that both men have several warrants out for their arrest, Sandoval said.

The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit has more warrants for all the men involved in the aggravated robberies, Sandoval said.

Ramirez bonds totaled $1,526,500 while Ramos Contreras bonds totaled $4,620,000.

Bond remain in custody and are expected to be transported to a Cameron County jail.