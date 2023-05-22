This multi-millionaire entrepreneur infused himself with blood from his 17-year-old son in a quest to stay young forever

Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old biotech founder, hopes to rewind the clock of his body a few decades through a program he started, called Project Blueprint. Courtesy Dustin Giallanza

Bryan Johnson is a 45-year-old multi-millionaire who is attempting to slow down his aging process.

His latest venture involves getting blood plasma from his 17-year-old son, Bloomberg reported.

Johnson also gave blood to his own father, completing the tri-generational blood exchange.

It's not often that a parent asks for a huge favor from their teenage kid. Sure, washing the dishes may be well within the abilities of a 17-year-old — but what about spending hours at a wellness clinic donating blood to your own dad?

Ultra-wealthy tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, 45, recently recruited both his 17-year-old son Talmage and his 70-year-old father Richard to join him in a tri-generational blood product exchange, Bloomberg reported. In April the trio visited Resurgence Wellness, a futuristic-looking medical spa in Arlington, Texas. The minor Johnson got a full liter of his blood removed (about 1/5 of the blood in his entire body) separated into parts, and then the plasma was reinfused into his father.

The middle Johnson then donated a liter of blood products to his 70-year old father — and no one donated blood back to the 17-year-old. One can only speculate about how Johnson pitched the idea to his kin, but both his father and son seemed to be up for the task in posed photos.

The tech entrepreneur is known for his expensive anti-aging routine

This isn't the first time Bryan Johnson has made headlines with wild anti-aging ideas, though as far as we know it's the first time he's brought his son, who isn't old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes, into his theories.

Johnson made his fortune as the founder of web and mobile payment company Braintree, which first acquired Venmo, then was sold to PayPal.

Nowadays he's better known for spending at least two million dollars per year chasing the fountain of youth.

According to a Bloomberg Businessweek article, Johnson's newest venture, "Project Blueprint," involves doing everything possible to reverse the aging process. This includes following strict dietary guidelines, a rigid schedule for sleep and exercise, frequent medical exams, and following the advice of a 29-year-old doctor who finished med school right before the pandemic.

Story continues

To top it off, it appears his quest to stay young forever now also involves infusions of "young blood," — a practice which is so far scientifically unproven, and which the FDA does not recommend.

Some studies in rodents have shown that older mice that share blood and organs with their younger counterparts may experience a reverse aging effect, though these studies are also controversial. But there's no evidence to suggest that such an exchange would work in humans, and researchers have previously told Insider the practice could have dangerous side effects, such as a strong immune reaction.

Bloomberg reported that the entrepreneur had already visited the Dallas-area wellness clinic several times to receive blood plasma from a young, anonymous donor whose health data was screened ahead of time before deciding to get blood from his son instead.

Normally, plasma donors receive a paltry $100 in gift cards for a procedure that costs roughly $5,500 to complete, Bloomberg reported.

But Johnson didn't put a price tag on his son's plasma, at least not to our knowledge. In this case, all Talmage got was fatherly love — and the knowledge that he's putting the rest of our Father's Day gifts to shame.

Read the original article on Insider