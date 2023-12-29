The Washington County Parks and Recreation Department has completed a new multi-sport court at Regional Park, 20025 Mt. Aetna Road, Hagerstown.

The new courts are open for public use, operating on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This new multi-sport court is a versatile space designed to accommodate various activities, promoting inclusivity and engagement within the community.

New multi-sport court is ready for use at Regional Park.

Alongside the court, new basketball poles have been installed, final striping on courts will be completed as weather permits.

Organized team or league usage can be coordinated by contacting the Parks & Recreation Department at 240-313-2700 or parkssupport@washco-md.net.

Judgeship applicants: 5 applicants for Washington County judgeship left vacant with Andrew Wilkinson's death

Temporary road closures: Temporary closures on Salem Avenue, Church Street and West Antietam Street to start Jan. 2

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: New multi-sport court open at Regional Park