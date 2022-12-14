Multi-state juvenile sex offense investigation leads to arrest of Pender County man

The online sexual conversations were exchanged over several months, according to Pender authorities.

A Rocky Point resident was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child, according to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A joint investigation involving the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County New York Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Regional Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed Austen Gouge, 23, engaged in online sexual conversations with a 15-year-old New York resident. The conversations were exchanged over the course of several months and included pictures and videos, the release stated.

Gouge is being held in the Pender County jail with a $25,000 secured bond. More charges are expected, according to the release.

Any member of the public with pertinent information regarding Gouge is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1515.

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Pender Sheriff's Office charges Rocky Point man in online sex crime