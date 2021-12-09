Multi-telescope observatory sent into orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried a multi-telescope observer into orbit early Thursday. The observer, called IXPE, will look at extreme events in Space, revealing details about events like exploding stars and spinning black holes. (Dec. 9)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories