Multi-time candidate for office Roland Riemers arrested for allegedly disrupting train

Oct. 11—GRAND FORKS — A man who has run for political office a number of times was arrested Monday for allegedly confronting a train, and possibly using fireworks during the process.

Roland Riemers, 79, was taken to Grand Forks County Correctional Center Monday after being arrested for disorderly conduct. An original police report misspelled his last name, but it was listed as Riemers on the Tuesday morning jail report, which also included his middle name and photo.

According to a report sent to the media by the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:21 p.m. to the railroad crossing in the 5400 block of DeMers Avenue after "a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also."

The police report said that when officers arrived, contact was made with a man the GFPD identified as Riemers, "who wanted to make a citizen's arrest because the train was blocking the street."

He allegedly was stopping the train from moving by being on the tracks, the report said.

"More investigation will be done and other charges are possible," the police report noted.

Riemers has made a number of runs for political office, including sheriff, U.S. House, secretary of state, state auditor and governor, among others. In 1996, he gained 656 votes as a Democratic candidate for president in the North Dakota primary.

He was a candidate for Grand Forks School Board earlier this year.