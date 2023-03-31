Multi-vehicle collision on South Tacoma Way left 1 seriously hurt, police say

A person was badly injured Thursday night in Tacoma when multiple cars wrecked on South Tacoma Way, according to the Police Department.

The collision was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Photos of the crash scene shared by Tacoma Police Department on Twitter appeared to show four vehicles involved, with one flipped onto its roof. Police said South Tacoma Way was shut down between South 71st and 72nd streets until after 2 a.m.

It’s unclear how the wreck occurred or what caused it. Police said a collision investigation team was called to respond.

No one died in the incident, and police said there was only one serious injury. A spokesperson wasn’t immediately available Friday morning to provide further information.