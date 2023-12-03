Multi-vehicle crash causes a driver to run car off road, into woods in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A multi-vehicle crash ended with one driver that ran their car off the road in Montgomery County.

The incident occurred Sunday morning on 15500 Georgia Ave. near Norbeck Road which blocked some lanes.

(Photo courtesy of Tim Pruss, MyDrone.Pro)

Several cars got into a collision with one person that went off the road and into the woods. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service had to extract one person who was trapped in their car.

