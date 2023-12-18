LANSING — A 60-year-old man died Monday morning in a multi-vehicle crash at Interstate 96 and M-99, Lansing police said.

The crash involving four vehicles closed north- and southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police believe he may have experienced a medical incident before the crash.

A woman in a different vehicle also was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Police said the area of the crash remained closed as of 10:45 a.m. and asked drivers to avoid the area.

"Accident investigators continue to gather facts related to the events leading up to the incident," LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said. "We are requesting anyone with information regarding the event to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Multi-vehicle crash claims man's life in south Lansing Monday morning