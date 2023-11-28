Multi-vehicle crash closes I-271 north amid ongoing winter weather

A crash on I-271 has closed the northbound lanes. Richfield police said the crash could include more than 10 vehicles and span nearly half a mile long.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound I-271 lanes north of I-77, according to the Richfield Police Department.

The crash could be half a mile long and involves more than 10 vehicles, including some that are in a nearby ditch, according to preliminary information from police.

Injuries were reported but no further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Multi-vehicle crash involving at least 10 cars closes I-271 north