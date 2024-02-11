Three-vehicle crash leaves one dead, three hospitalized, SC Highway Patrol says

Four people were taken to a Richland County hospital, and one of them died, following a crash Saturday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle collision happened at about 6:25 p.m. near the Columbia area, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Two Notch Road and O’Neil Court, according to Pye. That’s between Columbia Place Mall and Exit 74 on Interstate 20.

A 2015 Cadillac sedan was driving north on Two Notch Road and collided with a 2011 Audi sedan that was heading east on O’Neil Court, Pye said. The Audi then crashed into a 2022 Kia sedan that was stopped as it faced west on O’Neil Court, according to Pye.

All three drivers and a passenger in the Audi were taken to an area hospital, where the passenger died, Pye said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the passenger.

Further information on the conditions of the drivers was not available. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if anyone in any of the cars were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the original collision was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 75 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Richland County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 57 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.