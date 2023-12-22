Multi-vehicle crash near Willoughby Bay Bridge causes delays

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Motorists can expect delays on I-64 in the City of Norfolk due to a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the east left lane shoulder and left lane are closed on I-64 near Willoughby Bay Bridge.

I-64 mile marker 272.9 (Courtesy: VDOT)

Crews are currently working to clear the road.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

