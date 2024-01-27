Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Chesapeake Bay Bridge westbound span: What we know now

All westbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge were closed Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department.

Here's what we know so far.

According to the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department post on Facebook, volunteers responded to the multi-vehicle crash on the westbound span of the bridge, and advised drivers to avoid the area and move over for responding units.

The Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department released this photo of the multi-vehicle collision that shut down all westbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Saturday morning, Jan. 27, 2024.

The Saturday forecast for Anne Arundel County called for patchy fog, but it's not known what role that might have played in the accident.

A live video from the scene

WBFF Fox 45 TV of Baltimore released this live video from the scene of the accident Saturday morning:

