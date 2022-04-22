Man killed in multi-vehicle crash in White Oak; one victim hospitalized

Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in White Oak.

According to police, County 911 was notified of a three vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Jacks Run Road.

Once on scene, first responders found an adult male deceased. One other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers have initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

TRENDING NOW:

West Mifflin parents outraged after video of student being brutally attacked circulates online Pittsburgh police investigating after multiple people fall victim to theft scheme ‘He was a baby’: Hundreds pay their respects to Jaiden Brown, victim of Easter Sunday mass shooting VIDEO: North Dakota man indicted on child pornography, sex exploitation of Peters Township girl DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts