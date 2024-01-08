Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 8 in Etna; homicide detectives responding

Part of a busy roadway in Allegheny County is shut down because of a multi-vehicle crash that homicide detectives are responding to.

Allegheny County 911 tells Channel 11 firefighters, police and medics are on scene of a crash at the intersection of Kittanning Street and Route 8 in Etna. Officials say at least one person was taken to the hospital.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 511 Map shows southbound Route 8 is shut down between Catherine Street, Grant Avenue and Kittanning Street. Northbound Route 8 is shut off at the exit from Route 28 and the 62 Street Bridge northbound toward Etna is closed.

Etna Fire Chief Greg Porter tells Channel 11 the crash involved two occupied vehicles and several unoccupied vehicles. He says two people were hurt, one with critical injuries and another with moderate injuries.

Porter expects the road to remain closed for a while.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the crash scene and will update this story as we learn more.

