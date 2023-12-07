Nine-vehicle crash shuts down Liberty Tunnel; at least 6 people hurt

Multiple people have been injured in a nine-vehicle crash that has shut down the Liberty Tunnel in both directions.

Chopper 11 is over the scene and can see a massive emergency response. Traffic is not moving in either direction.

We're working to learn more.

At least six people were hurt. One person is in critical condition and the other five people are stable, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

