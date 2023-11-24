Multi-vehicle crash slows I-95 traffic in Broward

A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 blocked northbound traffic for several miles in Broward County Friday morning, according to transportation officials.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the State Road 84 exit, according to Florida 511, the Florida Department of Transportation’s traffic information center.

Traffic was blocked from about exit 25 to the Griffin Road exit, Exit 23, the transportation department said.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.