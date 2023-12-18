Multi-vehicle pileup on I-94 causes injuries, freeway closure in west Michigan

Winter snow brought a multi-vehicle pileup to west Michigan on Monday, closing part of Interstate 94.

Part of eastbound I-94 in southwestern Michigan was closed mid-afternoon Monday following snow-related accidents.

Several crashes on the highway caused injuries, involving multiple vehicles and semi-trucks. The incident led to the closure of eastbound I-94 at mile marker 66, the Mattawan exit. Police are traffic officials are onsite as police work to clear lanes in the affected area.

Multi-vehicle pileup crashes on eastbound I-94 in west Michigan Monday, causing a closure of part of the freeway.

The highway pileup came as snowy weather conditions hit Michigan Monday, including lake effect snow along west Michigan, according to the National Weather Service. Dropping temperatures and high wind combined with heavy and blowing snow pose hazardous road conditions in the area.

Police recommend drivers avoid the route and reduce their speeds on roads to ensure safety.

HAPPENNG NOW! I-94 eastbound is closed at mm 66, Mattawan exit with numerous crashes with injuries. MSP troopers are on scene along with MDOT. Updates to follow when freeway is open, as MSP is working to open up lanes. Reduce your speeds for the hazardous conditions. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vobfAzPGKf — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) December 18, 2023

Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation were on site Monday afternoon and MSP will provide an update once the impacted area of the freeway is cleared and reopened.

Road conditions will remain hazardous into Monday evening, with temperatures expected to rise and dry conditions to return throughout most of the week, according to the weather service.

The incident remains ongoing as MSP report injuries from the crashes.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Injuries, freeway closure in west Michigan snow-related pileup