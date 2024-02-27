Multi-vehicle wreck on US 80 causes east bound lanes to be blocked off

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a multi-vehicle accident on Monday evening has closed off a portion of Highway 80.

POLICE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by Longview drunk driver

According to a release, a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 80 near Trinity Industries has caused serious injuries and east bound lanes are currently blocked off.

The sheriff’s office asks drivers to seek an alternative route.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.