Multiagency law enforcement task force action results in death of wanted felony suspect

FARMINGTON — A man wanted in connection with seven felony charges was shot and killed on the morning of June 15 as members of a multiagency task force confronted him outside a residence on Road 5758, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Personnel from the Farmington Police Department, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service made contact with the unidentified man around 10:25 a.m. at a home in the Wild Horse Valley area, according to the news release from San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Manager Kristi Hughes.

“During the interaction with the man, a Deputy US Marshal fired,” the release said. “Officers immediately rendered aid to the man and called for paramedics. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The shooting is being investigated by the San Juan County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Task Force. The Sheriff’s Office will serve as the primary investigating agency, and can be contacted at 505-334-6107 if individuals have information pertaining to the incident.

The man’s identity was not disclosed, nor was a detailed narrative of the incident. It was also not disclosed whether the man was armed. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

“The incident remains under investigation and further information will be provided as it becomes available,” the release said.

The task force investigating the shooting includes the Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police, and investigators from the Farmington, Aztec, and Bloomfield Police Departments, the news release stated.

“The task force works in a coordinated effort to thoroughly investigate officer involved shootings of San Juan County law enforcement agencies,” the release said.

According to a document on its website, the U.S. Marshals Service “is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations.”

It oversees 60 district fugitive task forces and runs seven regional fugitive task forces whose job is to find and arrest people who are wanted by law enforcement agencies.

“Deputy U.S. Marshals arrest more than 33,000 federal fugitives each year and Marshals Service-led fugitive task forces made up of federal, state, and local law enforcement partner agencies arrest more than 71,000 state and local fugitives every year,” the undated document stated.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Deputy US marshal shoots man wanted in connection with seven charges