MultiChoice's Showmax invests in African content for growth

  • MultiChoice's Showmax invests in African content for growth
  • MultiChoice's Showmax invests in African content for growth
  • MultiChoice's Showmax invests in African content for growth
1 / 3

MultiChoice's Showmax invests in African content for growth
Omar Mohammed
·2 min read

By Omar Mohammed

NAIROBI (Reuters) - MultiChoice's online streaming platform Showmax is investing in producing its own local content for African audiences as it competes for their attention against Netflix on the continent, a senior executive told Reuters.

MultiChoice is Africa's largest pay-TV group, available in 50 African countries. Its streaming service Showmax, launched in 2015, is available in 46 African countries and also in several Western countries, including Britain and France, which have sizeable African diaspora populations.

The company is focusing on developing movies and shows set in its biggest markets of Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, senior executive Yolisa Phahle said in an interview.

"For us, it really is about getting the local entertainment which we know African audiences enjoy, programming in their languages, stories reflecting their realities, their hopes and their dreams," said Phahle.

She did not say how much Multichoice was investing in the production of local content.

The company released six new original productions last year to add to its catalogue of content from the U.S-based cable channel HBO. It also offers global football, including the English Premier League, on its Showmax Pro platform.

Some of the shows released so far this year include a reality TV series from Nigeria and a police procedural drama set in Kenya.

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to spend more time at home, there was an initial increase in viewership for Showmax, Phahle said.

Last week, MultiChoice said it would charge Showmax mobile subscribers across Africa on average 20% less for access on a single mobile device, in recognition that some users may not be able to afford such luxuries during the pandemic-induced economic slowdown affecting most countries.

Broadcasters of all kinds on the continent are under huge pressure to keep viewers engaged, said Phahle: "They simply have hundreds and hundreds of other places where they can take their eyeballs or their wallets."

The company is co-producing programmes with HBO and Cinemax on productions set in Africa to global audiences, she said.

"They know that the stories that we are telling from our own backyard will find global audiences," she said of HBO and Cinemax.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • YC-backed Kidato raises $1.4M seed to scale its online school for K-12 students in Africa

    In public schools across Africa, classrooms are often overcrowded and this affects how teachers and students interact. The large classroom creates too much work for teachers leaving students' individual problems unattended. Private schools are modeled to fix these issues, but they can be expensive for the average African middle-class professional with kids.

  • S.Africans proud of local documentary Oscar win

    South Africans show pride for ‘My Octopus Teacher'which won the Oscar for best documentary featureCourtesy: Netflix(SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZEN, ROGAN, SAYING:"I think it's amazing, it creates probably awareness, worldwide just for the ocean in general, the beauty that exists in the ocean and how it's not well protected. And it's also just amazing what he did, with following the octopus, his skills you know, how he had to follow that thing."Some say the movie is helping change attitudes to ocean life(SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZEN, TRACY ROSS, SAYING:"I've already seen an impact because I take people out on the water every day. And I ask all of them: 'Have you seen My Octopus Teacher?' and most of them have and this is also all locals now, // So they've all always lived in Cape Town, done surfing, but now they're going under into the kelp forest - they're not scared of it and they're intrigued and they are mesmerized by the beauty of what the possibilities are. So I think it's going to have a profound effect, not just on locals but I think when the tourists do return they're going to try and do something similar."

  • Shooting leaves one dead, two injured in Durham apartment complex near Frazier Lake

    Two men were shot in a parking lot and a woman was shot inside an apartment.

  • ‘Disaster Girl’ makes over $430,000 selling the NFT of her meme

    The face of the beloved meme — which features a young girl smiling slyly into a camera as a house burns down behind her — has sold a non-fungible token (NFT) of her original image for almost half a million dollars. Zoe Roth was four when her amateur photographer father took the iconic picture (which featured local firefighters putting out a planned, controlled fire) in January 2005 and entered it into JPG magazine’s “Emotion Capture” contest.

  • General Electric Reports, and Here's Where I'm a Buyer Now

    Now, understanding all of the information thrown at us in the material is confusing, but that is due to the nature of what this CEO Larry Culp inherited. Flaherty tried to straighten that out and Culp is actually getting it done. After adjusted for interest and other charges, non-op benefits and costs, as well as expenses related to restructuring... adjusted industrial profit margin fell from 5.5% to 5.1%.

  • Boeing’s Earnings Will Be Awful. It’s What the CEO Says That Matters Most.

    Boeing reports first-quarter earnings Wednesday morning. All eyes are on what management says about the future.

  • Egypt officials: 9 men executed for 2013 attack on police

    Egyptian authorities Monday executed nine men convicted of murder in an attack on a police station in 2013, security officials and a rights lawyer said. The nine men were found guilty of attacking a police station in the town of Kerdasa close to the pyramids at Giza in 2013 in the aftermath of the military’s ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, according to the officials. Egypt was one of four Middle Eastern countries topping the global list of executioners in 2020, according to Amnesty International.

  • India Covid: Anger as Twitter ordered to remove critical virus posts

    The country is struggling with a massive surge in cases and a major oxygen shortage.

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • UK announces new sanctions regime to stop money launderers treating country as 'honey pot'

    The UK has announced new beefed-up sanctioning powers against corruption as Dominic Raab warned the country has become a "honey pot" for foreign actors seeking to launder their “dirty money”. The Foreign Secretary said the new sanctions would stop those involved in serious corruption from entering and channelling money through the UK. Britain, for the first time, on Monday imposed asset freezes and travel bans against 22 people from across Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Latin America under the new Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime, which gives the UK unprecedented power to stop corrupt actors profiting from the UK economy. The move brings the UK in line with the US and Canada in adding corruption to its Magnitsky Act sanctions regime. The first wave of sanctions under this new sanctions regime targeted 14 Russians involved in the diversion of $230 million in Russian state property through a fraudulent tax refund scheme uncovered by the late lawyer Sergei Magnitsky - one of the largest tax frauds in the country’s recent history. Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their associate Salim Essa were placed on the list over a corruption scandal under South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma. Sudanese businessman Ashraf Seed Ahmed Hussein Ali - known as "Al Cardinal" - is also on the list for allegedly misappropriating state assets in impoverished Sudan in league with elites in neighbouring South Sudan. A Honduran congressman accused of facilitating bribes to support a major drug trafficking organisation was also targeted. Labour welcomed the announcement, but said law enforcement need the resources to support investigations, saying the current rate of prosecutions for economic crime is "woefully low". Lisa Nandy, Shadow foreign secretary, said: "If he's serious about what he's saying today he needs to put his money where his mouth is." The Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 provides that, in cases where the Secretary of Foreign Affairs has credible information that officials of foreign governments have been involved in significant corruption are prevented from entering the UK, as well as freezing their assets. The Foreign Office said over 2 per cent of global GDP is lost to corruption every year, and that corruption increases the cost of doing business for individual companies by as much as 10 per cent. "Corruption has a corrosive effect as it slows development, drains the wealth of poorer nations and keeps their people trapped in poverty. It poisons the well of democracy," Mr Raab said in a statement. "Whatever the particular circumstances, at the heart of this lies the same debilitating cycle of behaviour - corrupt officials ripping off their own people," Mr Raab said. “Global Britain is standing up for democracy, good governance and the rule of law. We are saying to those involved in serious corruption: we will not tolerate you or your dirty money in our country.” The US, which announced identical sanctions on Guatemalan officials on the same day, welcomed the UK’s decision. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said: “Together, along with other allies and partners, we will seek to promote our shared values with similar tools. Corrupt actors, and their facilitators, will not have access to our financial systems.” “Now the UK Magnitsky Act needs to be used against the dictators and kleptocrats from China, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Belarus and many other places where the corrupt leaders commit their atrocities at home and stash their dirty money here,” said Bill Browder, Head of Global Magnitsky Justice campaign.

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • Iran deal parties seek nuclear talks momentum, U.S. briefs Gulf states

    VIENNA (Reuters) -World powers and Iran sought on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, as the United States reassured its Gulf Arab allies on the status of the talks. Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia began a third round of meetings in Vienna to agree steps that would be needed if the agreement, which was abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, is to be revived. The main differences are over what sanctions the United States will need to remove, what steps Iran will need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear programme, and how to sequence this process to satisfy both sides.

  • Iran's top diplomat praises Iraq efforts as regional broker

    Iran’s foreign minister on Monday praised Baghdad's efforts aimed at bolstering regional stability, saying he hopes they would lead to “more negotiations and understandings” in the region. Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke to reporters during a visit to the Iraqi capital, which earlier this month hosted the first round of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. Zarif also extended Iran’s condolences after a massive fire at a Baghdad hospital for coronavirus patients over the weekend killed 82 people.

  • Covid: Google and Microsoft bosses pledge support to India

    The Indian-born executives of Google and Microsoft offer the country funding and supplies.

  • Trump told eight times more inaccurate statements than Biden in first 100 days as president

    Democrat’s twitter feed responsible for a single falsehood in first months in office