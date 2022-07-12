Multicoin Capital Announces $430 Million Venture Fund for Crypto Startups

Elizabeth Napolitano
·2 min read

Crypto venture capital giant Multicoin Capital isn’t slowing down in the face of the market slump with its latest fund, the $430 million Venture Fund III.

The fund will provide capital for early-stage and later-stage projects in Data DAOs, open finance, Web3 infrastructure and consumer social opportunities, among other initiatives. Early-stage projects can expect to receive between $500,000 and $25 million from a combination of funds originating from Venture Fund III and the Multicoin’s evergreen liquid fund, which has assets in the single-digit billions. Later-stage projects are eligible for up to $100 million in capital from a combination of the same two funds.

Multicoin Capital Managing Partner Kyle Samani says those numbers aren’t set in stone, however, and some projects may be eligible to receive greater sums of capital from the firm. “We don't have a strict rule like ‘$25 million max’ for this size deal,” Samani told CoinDesk in an interview last week. “We don't think in those terms.”

Multicoin Capital, which was founded in 2017, has historically funded tech and infrastructure investments. For example, the firm led a $3.5 million seed-funding round in 2019 with Intel Capital for blockchain data startup dfuse’s line of products geared toward demystifying blockchain data.

Now, however, the firm is looking to increase its investments in consumer-facing projects. “We are spending an increasing percentage of our time on things that directly face consumers and that are poised to reshape massive consumer-facing markets,” the press release noted.

Investing in a Bear Market

Although the recent market downturn has kneecapped a wide range of investors, Multicoin’s leadership plans to continue putting its money in a wide range of projects.

“We are continuing to invest at a fairly rapid pace, issuing, on average, probably one term sheet per week or more for a long time like over a year,” said Samani. “That is still true today and I do not see that changing in the foreseeable future. We invest across market cycles, we find assets that we think are very exciting and we buy them and then hold them forever.”

Legal Issues

Multicoin’s Venture Fund III announcement comes just days after the investment firm was named in a class-action lawsuit accusing Multicoin and other key players in the Solana ecosystem of illegally profiting from SOL, which the suit alleges is an unregistered security.

Read More: ‘I Don't Follow Trends’: Multicoin’s Kyle Samani on How to Make It in Crypto

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Industry Portrayed 'Illusion of Respectability', Paul Krugman Says

    The cryptocurrency industry garnered an "illusion of respectability" after luring investors in with "technobabble and libertarian derp", the economist wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Times.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • SilverBow Resources Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    SilverBow Resources stock saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 89 to 93. Is SilverBow Resources Stock A Buy? SilverBow Resources stock is attempting to retake its 200-day moving average.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • Is Now the Time to Pull the Trigger on Nvidia Stock? This Analyst Says ‘Yes’

    Compared to the bullish trends of recent years, 2022’s stock market action has been noticeably different. Huge losses have been the order of the day across virtually every segment of the market. Even previous perennial winners still showing signs of huge growth have taken a sound beating. Case in point: Nvidia (NVDA). In the company's latest quarterly statement, for the fiscal first quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 46% from a year ago and 8% sequentially to a record $8.29 billion, while bot

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.

  • 2 Great Stocks That Are Still Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is a great place for income investors to look for bargains and yield. Here are a couple of REITs that are trading at attractive multiples and yields. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in office space for life sciences companies.

  • The founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly not cooperating with liquidators and their whereabouts are unknown

    Liquidators are requesting to freeze Three Arrows' assets after finding their Singapore office empty and the founders' whereabouts unknown.

  • Macron pumps taxpayer money into microchip plant to escape clutches of China

    A major microchip factory is to be built in France with taxpayer money as Emmanuel Macron scrambles to reduce dependence on Chinese imports.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • India wants to save its forex reserves by allowing trade settlements in rupees

    Record lows for the rupee in quick succession over the past few months have evidently ruffled the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) feathers. It rolled out a mechanism yesterday (July 11) for domestic players to settle trade in rupees apart from dollars. This, it said (pdf), is aimed at promoting “growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of the global trading community in the rupee.”

  • Indian rupee tracks tepid Asian peers, shares to hit record low

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee touched a record low on Tuesday, as weakness in domestic equities and other Asian currencies on fears of a global recession weighed on the local unit, although bonds rose following high demand for safer assets. Bond yields dropped as a sell-off in global equity markets boosted demand for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and had a knock-down effect on Indian government bond yields. The euro hovered close to a 20-year low near parity to the dollar amid concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession, while the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to aggressively tighten policy to curb inflation.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $6.06, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Long Term According to ValueAct Capital

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best stocks to buy for the long term according to ValueAct Capital. If you want to skip reading about ValueAct Capital’s long-term strategies and the activist hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy for Long Term According to ValueAct Capital. […]