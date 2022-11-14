The Multicolored ‘Monument Home’ In Joshua Tree Is Now Available for Rent

What could be the brightest property in Joshua Tree is now available for short-term stays.

Designed by SoCal starchitect Josh Schweitzer, the historic Monument House is made up of three multicolored monolithic structures that stand out amid the sandy desert landscape. Schweitzer built the modernist abode in the early ‘90s as a vacation home, but it has never before been available to the public. Until now, that is.

More from Robb Report

The recently renovated cubist pad can be rented for a minimum of two nights through Homestead Modern. The hospitality outfit, which is a purveyor of design-focused luxury rentals in Joshua Tree, will provide you with personalized support throughout your stay and help you enjoy this unique part of the country.

The brightly colored living room.

The house couldn’t be in a better location, either. It sits in a valley of boulders just one mile from the Joshua Tree National Park entrance. As a result, it’s not only breathtaking but also secluded. Akin to Frank Lloyd Wright’s nearby Institute of Mentalphysics, Schweitzer’s organic architecture is informed by the environment. Each of the angular pavilions have trapezoidal openings that mirror the surrounding boulders and interact with the desert sun in interesting ways. It’s no surprise, then, that Monument House has been on the cover of numerous books and magazines.

“Everyone thinks of the desert as monochromatic,” Schweitzer said in a statement. “But when you look carefully, there are all these amazing colors: a vivid green lichen growing on a rock, a bright red flower, and the impossibly blue sky. This compound takes those colors and builds them at the scale of man, which is bigger than the flower, but a lot smaller than the rocks.”

Story continues

The hot tub.

It’s about more than aesthetics, of course. Monument House features an open living area with a comfy lounge, throw blankets and a fireplace, as well as an elegant dining area with a table by Roy McMakin and chairs by Schweitzer. There is no TV at the house, but there are plenty of books, games and a Bluetooth speaker to keep you entertained. There is also only one bedroom, but it is outfitted with a luxe Tuft & Needle Mint king mattress and premium linens.

The outdoor gazebo is arguably the best part of Monument House, with an alfresco dining table, a propane BBQ grill, a firepit and loungers. To top it off, there is a hot tub hidden on a deck in the boulders with prime desert views.

You may not even need to visit the national park.

Homestead Modern says rentals start at $299 per night.

Click here to see all the photos of Monument House.

Monument House

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.