Multicultural Festival Returns To Palmetto; MLK Parade Canceled

PALMETTO, FL — The Palmetto’s annual Multicultural Festival returns Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m., after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.

Organized by the Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency, this free event will take place in a new location this year – Sutton Park, 1036 6th Street W., Palmetto.

“2022 Multicultural Festival is almost here!! We can’t wait to see everyone again,” the agency shared on Facebook.

The event will feature food, craft vendors and musical performances. Freddie Jackson, a Grammy Award- and platinum record-winning R&B singer, is the headlining act for the festival.

Coolers with drinks are allowed at the festival, but no alcohol.

Parking at the event is also free, though there are some charity parking lots that will raise funds for youth development programs in the area.

On the day of the event, the roads adjacent to Sutton and Lamb Parks will be closed to traffic, the agency said.

