After a multiday search, police locate suspect in Idaho shootings. He died by suicide

A 25-year-old Nampa man being sought in several shootings was found after a multiday search that involved more than half a dozen Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies, as well as help from authorities in Nevada.

Anthony Erasmo Madrid fled from Idaho into northern Nevada, where he died by suicide Tuesday afternoon after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Madrid was said to be involved in four shootings, three of which happened in Canyon County, over the course of several days.

The Caldwell Police Department began looking for Madrid after he allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle Friday night in Caldwell, striking a woman in the upper torso, according to prior Idaho Statesman reporting. The woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, a news release said. The two other people in the vehicle, including a 6-year-old child, weren’t harmed.

The next day, after Caldwell police notified the Nampa Police Department, an officer located Madrid’s vehicle at around 11 p.m. in Nampa, according to the release. Police said the officer attempted to stop Madrid, who fled in his vehicle and crashed into a structure near 19th Avenue North and 4th Street North.

While running away, Madrid shot at officers, police said. None of them were injured, and no one was injured in the crash.

At around noon Monday, police were notified about a shooting at an apartment in the 1900 block of 1st Street North in Nampa, according to the release. Madrid had fled the scene before police arrived, but officers were able to determine that he was the suspect after witnesses reported seeing him leave out a window.

No one was injured in the shooting, though bullets went through several walls, police said.

After tracing Madrid through Idaho and into northern Nevada, Nampa police notified Nevada law enforcement agencies and asked them to stop Madrid’s vehicle.

At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said they used a device to puncture the tires of Madrid’s vehicle, but he kept driving while shooting at officers. After Madrid’s vehicle crashed, officers found him inside with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the release. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

“The cooperation and teamwork of the multiple agencies involved was necessary to stop this crime spree,” Nampa police said in the release. “We are incredibly grateful that none of the victims, community members or police officers were badly injured or killed during the course of these actions.“