Multifamily properties slated to be hot commodities in 2022

Good news is on the horizon for owners of multifamily properties in 2022, according to projections from numerous real estate sources. A recent article on the subject from the National Association of Realtors included a citation from the National Association of Home Builders touting the fact that “The multifamily market is back with a bang!” (nar.realtor)

In its 2022 US real estate market outlook, CBRE noted that “The multifamily sector is set for a record-breaking 2022”. CBRE is the world's largest commercial real estate services & investment company.

Several factors are driving the optimistic projections. Higher single-family home prices and low inventory, which is driving buyers to the rental market, are two of the most prevalent. The lifting of eviction moratoriums, projected rent increases of seven-to-eight percent and occupancy rates expected to exceed 95-percent are also on the list. Most importantly, net operating income is expected to rise. Since multifamily property values are often based on the NOI, the value of the asset will rise accordingly.

So, what does it all mean for buyers, sellers, and owners of Las Cruces-area multifamily properties? Owners who intend to hold on to their properties will see lower vacancy rates, higher incomes and increased values. Buyers who purchase early in the year will be able to take advantage of positive changes to increase the income and value of their properties as the year progresses.

Sellers who choose to list their properties for sale are in a unique position. In addition to attracting local investors, Las Cruces has been appearing and continues to appear on the radar of out-of-state investors. It is those investors who will have a significant impact on sales prices local sellers can achieve. The simple fact that investors who own properties in other areas of the country, such as California, where high expenses and rents capped by rent controls reduce the NOI and in turn values, are eager to move their equities to more lucrative areas of the country.

An excellent example of this phenomenon is a California investor receiving three-to-four percent return who moves his or her equity to a Las Cruces property generating a five-or-six percent, or higher, rate of return. What makes that type of scenario unique is that in the past, many investors would only purchase properties that produced yields in the seven-to-ten percent range. The yield, expressed as a capitalization rate, often translates to the value of a given property.

For example, an investor who pays cash and desires a nine-percent return on a property that generates an annual net operating income of $45,000 would not want to pay more than $500,000 ($45,000 ÷ 0.09). On the other hand, an investor who would accept a six-percent return would be willing to pay as much as $750,000 for the same property ($45,000 ÷ 0.06). The NOI is the amount of money left over after all expenses are paid.

The bottom line is that owners of Las Cruces-area multifamily properties who desire to sell this year stand an excellent chance of hitting a home run, especially if they are fortunate enough to sell to an out-of-state investor who is moving their equity to Las Cruces.

Gary Sandler is a full-time Realtor and president of Gary Sandler Inc., Realtors in Las Cruces. He loves to answer questions and can be reached at 575-642-2292 or Gary@GarySandler.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News