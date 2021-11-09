Multimillion dollar purchase approved to move Greenville Police, other agencies, city says
Multimillion dollar purchase approved to move Greenville Police, other agencies, city says
Multimillion dollar purchase approved to move Greenville Police, other agencies, city says
A slew of former Hertz Car Rental customers are suing the company for allegedly having them falsely arrested and jailed. More than 165 customers from […]
Our own Action News camera caught one of the men swinging at Fresno police officers as they tried breaking up the fight.
“I must say this is one of the more disturbing things that I’ve had the occasion to see and read about while I’ve been here on the bench,” a Fayette Circuit Court judge said during sentencing.
A metallurgist in Washington state pleaded guilty to fraud Monday after she spent decades faking the results of strength tests on steel that was being used to make U.S. Navy submarines. Elaine Marie Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, was the director of metallurgy at a foundry in Tacoma that supplied steel castings used by Navy contractors Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding to make submarine hulls. From 1985 through 2017, Thomas falsified the results of strength and toughness tests for at least 240 productions of steel — about half the steel the foundry produced for the Navy, according to her plea agreement, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.
Authorities in Denver are working at the scene of a fatal shooting and car fire in a private neighborhood.
Police are on the scene of a shooting at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park where a person was injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon.
An elderly retired firefighter in Chicago with a concealed carry license fatally shot a robber in broad daylight
Chad Newman will join his codefendant in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes where he used peanut butter and a dog to molest a child.
Justice system fails on Arbery murder trial jury
“I thought the defendant was an active shooter,” Gaige Grosskreutz testified.
Police said they located 16-year-old Mia Brailford at an Alabama address and detained a male subject in connection with her disappearance.
The officer had “objectively reasonable grounds” to believe he and others faced imminent danger when he fatally shot bystander John Hurley.
Follow the latest developments
Police in New Hampshire have located the body of a missing bus driver from Vermont's Upper Valley.
Gaige Grosskreutz testified Monday that he had tried to surrender to Kyle Rittenhouse but saw the teenager "reracking" his AR-15 rifle.
Akron man an underdog in confrontation with identical twin he believes was responsible for attempted catalytic converter theft
Evan Neumann, wanted for attacking a police officer and entering the Capitol during the insurrection, told a Belarusian state-run TV news channel that he crossed through snake-infested swamps and forests from Ukraine.View Entire Post ›
“Our belief has always been that when a jury in Fort Worth hears this case and they hear what happened to my client... they will be appalled,” the flight attendant’s attorney said.
Timothy Miller, a Black Louisiana police officer, has been charged with aggravated battery and malfeasance in officer for allegedly tasing a suspect who called him […]
Last week marked among the most-sweeping spurts of raids aimed at cracking down on illegal cannabis farming in the High Desert.