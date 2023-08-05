Multiple accounts of identity theft reported across Hinsdale

The following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Arrest warrant

Antonia C. Clinton, 32, of the 10 block of Walnut Grove Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged with a warrant service after being stopped for driving on an expired registration, at 7:38 p.m. July 28.

Obstructing identification

Mahogany O. Thurmond, 28, of the 100 block of Kostner Avenue, Chicago, and Nadashia T. Freeman, 22, of the 500 block of Hamlin Avenue, Chicago, were charged with obstruction of identification, after police were dispatched to the Walgreens at 15 Grant Square to issue trespass warnings, at 8:32 p.m. July 29.

Identity theft

An unknown suspect opened a credit card account using the victim’s personal information on July 3, the theft was reported on July 27.

Criminal damage to government supported property

An unknown suspect spray-painted graffiti on the side of Oak School, at 950 S, Oak Street, sometime between 6 p.m. July 26 and 8 a.m. July 27.

Possession of controlled substance

Jairo T. Munoz Ramirez, 35, of the 3900 block of 67th Place, Chicago, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance after being pulled over for a registration inquiry, at 11:37 a.m. July 28. Police reported finding small plastic baggies containing a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine at the scene.

DUI

Zenaido Sanchez Torres, 23, of the 1500 block of 61st Court, Cicero, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving with a suspended registration and disobeying a traffic control signal, at 2:56 a.m. July 29.

Identity theft

An unknown suspect attempted to open a credit card account using the victim’s personal information on July 28, the theft was reported on July 29.

Identity theft

An unknown suspect opened two bank accounts using the victim’s identity on July 16, the theft was reported on July 31.