Multiple agencies battle 3-alarm barn fire near Silverton, blaze under investigation

Deputies are investigating a three-alarm fire that erupted early Saturday morning at a barn storing 1,500 tons of wheat straw west of Silverton.

Investigators believe the fire is "suspicious in nature," according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the blaze on the 11000 block of Hazelgreen Road NE at the former Mallorie's Dairy building.

About 40 firefighters from multiple area fire agencies, led by the Silverton Fire District, responded and were on scene for several hours while extinguishing the three-alarm fire at the 50,000 square foot barn. No injuries were reported.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies reported to the scene along with fire investigators from the Oregon State Police and Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the fire to contact Deputy Nate Morse at nmorse@co.marion.or.us or to submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and a tip to 847411.

