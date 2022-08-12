False Alarm: Massive water search in Dorchester called off after missing man located at work

An abrupt end Friday morning to a 3-hour water rescue in Dorchester Bay after authorities say the man they were searching for was not in the water after all. Instead, officials confirmed he was already at work in Norwell.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, initially responded to what they believed was a water rescue for a person in the water off Beades Bridge near Malibu beach around 4:30 a.m.

State Police say an eyewitness told them two Dorchester men, ages 34 and 24, were involved in a fight on the bridge 45 minutes earlier and had just returned to the scene. Officials told Boston 25 News that the man standing on the pier was worried after he did not see his friend resurface after jumping into the bay.

Arriving officers saw one of the men jump off the bridge into Dorchester Bay, according to State Police. Troopers immediately began searching for the man, believing him to be in danger.

After hours of searching, troopers got an unexpected call. The man reported missing apparently called a friend to say he was okay and went home after a morning swim to get ready for work, according to law enforcement officials. Troopers were able to confirm that the man in the water was, in fact, present at his work.

Police say they found a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria on a nearby shore believed to have been occupied by both men the night before.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW