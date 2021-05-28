Multiple agencies continue search for possible drowning victim in Tuttle

May 28—9:25 a.m. UDPATE: Tuttle PD say they are working with the Chickasaw Emergency Management this morning to have a drone brought in to search the river.

Authorities resumed their search for a possible drowning victim in Tuttle on Friday morning.

The Tuttle Police Department reported they received a 911 call at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening that a body was found in Coal Creek, near the Canadian River.

Last night, Tuttle PD, in addition to the Grady County Sheriff's Department and Oklahoma City Police Department searched the area until 11 p.m., when the search was called off for the night.

Tuttle PD say they have still had no missing person reports. They have reached out to surrounding law enforcement agencies about any missing person reports in the area.

This is a developing story.